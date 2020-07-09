Clarius Group LLC Has $464,000 Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Equinix by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $720.35 on Thursday. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $735.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $689.29 and a 200-day moving average of $636.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.78.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.10, for a total transaction of $762,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.