Clarius Group LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $243.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $248.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.08.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

