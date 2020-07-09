Clarius Group LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $280.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.79 and its 200-day moving average is $300.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

