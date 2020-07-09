Clarius Group LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,610,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,064,000 after buying an additional 218,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,945,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,647,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.43.

NYSE PSA opened at $193.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

