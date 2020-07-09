Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,785 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $11,439,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,522 shares of company stock worth $121,517,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $425.20 on Thursday. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $426.78. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.74.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

