Clarius Group LLC Buys 352 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $587,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock opened at $252.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.53.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.13.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

