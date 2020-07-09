Clarius Group LLC Buys 237 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $171.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.85. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.