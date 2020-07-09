Clarius Group LLC Buys 172 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

