Clarius Group LLC Buys 155 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 175,609 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after purchasing an additional 277,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.12.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $295.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.14 and a 200 day moving average of $249.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,424 shares of company stock valued at $83,791,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

