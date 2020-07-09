Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $350.23 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.12.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

