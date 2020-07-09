Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $202.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

