Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

