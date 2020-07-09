Clarius Group LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $180.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.79 and a 200-day moving average of $192.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total value of $442,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $14,267,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.