Clarius Group LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

APD opened at $269.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $276.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

