Clarius Group LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.39. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

