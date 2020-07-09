CLARIANT AG/ADR’s (CLZNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLZNY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of CLZNY opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. CLARIANT AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

