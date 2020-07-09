Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after buying an additional 438,753 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after buying an additional 814,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $229,113,000 after acquiring an additional 125,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $149.69 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

