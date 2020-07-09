Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

CSCO opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,132,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $290,090,000 after buying an additional 278,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $9,800,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

