Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XEC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.65.

NYSE XEC opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $58.71.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

