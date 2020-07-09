Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 93,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

NYSE:CI opened at $180.08 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average is $192.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

