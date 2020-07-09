CIBC Lowers Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to $47.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

ENB stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

