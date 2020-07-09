Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,587.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,138 shares of company stock worth $1,813,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

