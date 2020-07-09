Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.75.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,587.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,138 shares of company stock worth $1,813,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
