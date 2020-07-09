Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $629,466,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after buying an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after buying an additional 921,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after buying an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $102,592,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

