Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday. Danske cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

