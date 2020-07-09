China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNH. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 23.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 65.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 115.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 2,990.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.78. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

