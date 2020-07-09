Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Shopify by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Shopify by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Shopify by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,017.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,059.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $837.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.42. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -876.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $700.75.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

