Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $557.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.00.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).