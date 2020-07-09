Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after purchasing an additional 569,090 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 558,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $138.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.