Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 133 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 8.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.58.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $308.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

