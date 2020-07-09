Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $160.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

