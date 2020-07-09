Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after acquiring an additional 863,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after acquiring an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

