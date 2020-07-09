Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 315 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 143.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

NYSE AWK opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

