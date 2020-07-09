Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,370,000 after buying an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 624,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average of $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 263.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

