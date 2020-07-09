Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $991,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,395,000 after buying an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after buying an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,013,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,853,000 after buying an additional 47,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $148.41 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.08.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

