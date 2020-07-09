Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 929.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $148.10 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.54.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

