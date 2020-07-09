Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.73 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

