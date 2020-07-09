Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after buying an additional 6,255,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after buying an additional 1,429,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $68,698,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,904,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,563 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $166.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

