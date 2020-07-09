Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chubb by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Chubb by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 271,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 218,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

