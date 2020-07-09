Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 85 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $342,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $252.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

