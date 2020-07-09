Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 306 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 183.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $354.32 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $354.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.99 and a 200-day moving average of $288.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

