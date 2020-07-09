Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 165 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,670,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,382,000 after purchasing an additional 217,224 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $397.41 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $410.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.44.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

