Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Cigna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cigna by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $180.08 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

