Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Check Point Software Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.63.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

