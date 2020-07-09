Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.13.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,538 shares of company stock valued at $23,828,889. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $528.31 on Thursday. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $549.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.18. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

