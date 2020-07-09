Charles R. Oglesby Sells 20,000 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

