CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in CDW by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price target on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

CDW stock opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

