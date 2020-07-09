cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.41. cbdMD shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 106,250 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YCBD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on cbdMD from $1.20 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in cbdMD by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in cbdMD by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in cbdMD by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 530,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in cbdMD by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 56,122 shares in the last quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.