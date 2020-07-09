cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.41. cbdMD shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 106,250 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on YCBD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on cbdMD from $1.20 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.
cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.
