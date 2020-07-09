Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,029,614.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CWST opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

