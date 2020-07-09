Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.52.

Shares of CVNA opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 408.5% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,265 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 37.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after buying an additional 1,049,366 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 23.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,033,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,035,000 after buying an additional 382,603 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $14,654,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

