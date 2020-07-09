Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Stake Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of CSL opened at $115.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.82.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

